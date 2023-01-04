 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The ‘great reset’ for Indian IT: JP Morgan expects revenue growth to come down to 6-8%

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 04, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

While the muted growth in Q3FY22 is likely to be blamed on furloughs, JP Morgan said Q4 will be weak as well, due to macro concerns and delays in decision-making driving flatter tech budgets and delayed deal closures.

After the IT sector's ‘annus horribilis’ in the calendar year 2022, JP Morgan in its note said it expects revenue growth of companies to come down to 6-8 percent from the mid-teens. The reason for this, the analysts said, is due to shrinking tech budgets as well as pricing pressure on the back of higher-than-expected furloughs in the December 2022 quarter.

JP Morgan is below consensus estimates on both growth and margins for most firms and said it expects companies to miss expectations.

Indian IT's share of incremental growth has averaged roughly 22 percent in the last five years, and anything over the 6-8 percent band would be optimistic. Although investors expect Indian IT companies to gain during a slowdown as enterprises will offshore more work, JP Morgan said these will be on managed services deals that have lower pricing, which in turn will impact margins.

Margins under pressure

Margins of IT companies have been under pressure for some time now, which has even resulted in variable pay cuts for employees. The note by JP Morgan said that along with slowing growth, pricing pressure in most vendor consolidation awards is likely to limit the ability to recover margins despite gains from attrition moderating, rightsizing the bench and subcontractor costs as well as pyramid actions.

Since growth is expected to be below 10 percent, it is challenging for companies to recover margins lost in the 2022 calendar year.