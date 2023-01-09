The Good Glamm Group extends partnership with Delhivery to improve supply chain solutions, customer satisfaction

The Good Glamm Group, a content-to-commerce company, has extended its partnership with logistics firm Delhivery to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase customer satisfaction, according to a regulatory filing.

The direct-to-consumer group now uses Delhivery's full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation for part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries.

“For example, Delhivery and the Good Glamm Group collaboratively identified improvement areas in both networks to implement tailored supply chain solutions, which improved the order-to-delivery time by 24 hours across 500+ cities in India,” the logistics company said.

Sukhleen Aneja, Chief Executive Officer, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group, said, "Our collaboration helps us reach consumers nationwide and emphasizes the convenience, promptness, and quick turnaround we provide. We have been able to grow our customer base in India given Delhivery end-to-end logistics capabilities and their large pan-India reach."

The Good Glamm Group also leveraged Delhivey's pan-India network to reach Tier 3 and 4 markets, where the logistics company has a strong presence. “Recently, Delhivery launched a consumer communication application, which enables the Good Glamm Group customers to engage in real-time with the brand and Delhivery's on-ground operations teams to improve delivery success,” added the statement.

"We have collaborated with Good Glamm Group since 2017 and are delighted to be part of their success story. Delhivery's services backed by technology, data, and infrastructure capabilities have driven higher efficiency, speed, and extended reach for them and their customers at every stage of their growth journey," Delhivery Chief Operating Officer Ajith Pai said.

In a separate filing, Delhivery said on January 6 that its board of directors has approved and allotted 1,70,676 shares at Rs 1 each, with a cost of Rs 566 crore on employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) granted over the next five years. The projected cost for the current fiscal year is Rs 282 crore.

