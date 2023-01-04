 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Global 2022 report card for equity, currencies and other assets

Devina Mehra
Jan 04, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST

The year provided a humbling experience to multi-asset investors who were always bailed out by bonds when equities crashed. The year saw global equities and bonds fall over 10 percent simultaneously, an unprecedented event in the last three decades.

Year 2022 was marked by numerous "once-in-a-blue-moon" events — a war between Russia and Ukraine, the biggest conflict in Europe post World War II, consumer price inflation in developed markets at four-to-five-decade-high eclipsing emerging markets, an almost unprecedented pace of synchronised rate hikes by global central banks that decimated the bond markets, currency movements that made the US dollar almost the only winner, and a commodity boom and bust in the same year.

The Global Equity Markets

This is how the equity markets performed in US dollar terms. The picture isn't pretty.

India was down 4.7 percent in US dollar terms, but was a clear outperformer as we'd predicted at the beginning of the year.

In 2021, it came out of a long period of underperformance, both relative to other markets as well as to its own history, and it was clear that this outperformance would continue for the year.

Sure enough, it ranked Number 10 out of 42 country indices.