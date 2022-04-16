The fine art of crisis recovery lies in walking the talk

Demonetisation, coronavirus outbreak, lockdowns, GDP- credit ratio, tax raids, communal violence, inflation…the list of crises hitting businesses keeps getting longer.

Trouble comes in other forms as well with far-reaching consequences such as money laundering (HSBC), tax evasion (Vodafone-Nokia), or bribe accusations (Wal-Mart in India). Questionable quality of products—worms in chocolates (Cadbury), “toxins” in kid’s powder (Johnson and Johnson) or “carcinogens” in packaged foods (Maggi noodles) —perhaps is the biggest blow of all.

How can regulators and companies manage such crises? Public opinion is critical for a brand even if public memory is short. Media, consumers, opinion-makers and other stakeholders have little patience and tolerance when companies are not transparent in addressing the situation.

Own up

Remember how Cadbury initially reacted when worms were found in their milk chocolates? Denial at every level—their quality is never compromised; it must be the dealer who caused this problem, etc. Later they had to spend big money to change the packaging and also hired Amitabh Bachchan to advertise.

Once the damage is done, advertising and press releases can only go that far. Companies and governments should go beyond messages and media tours once they face a crisis.

A crisis can pile tremendous pressure on the whole enterprise but can also, sometimes, force radical changes that strengthen the brand and forge a better relationship with customers and channel partners.

The fundamentals of strategic brand management need to be relooked at such times for brand positioning and customer experience. Here are a few pointers to help SMEs manage such situations:

1 Know and respond to your stakeholders’ requirements and concerns. When a crisis hits your company, you face public scrutiny. Whether it is a customer, dealer, or shareholder, they all have different needs and concerns. Therefore, the response must be aligned to its mission and values, and reflect each stakeholder group’s unique relationship.

Anything less will make recovery more costly and difficult as was the case with Cadbury. Do not issue denials without a thorough investigation. Do not blame someone else in the supply chain since the buck stops with you. Go proactive in media interactions and do not wait for another issue to blow up in your face.

2 It is also important to get the company’s promoters or managing director involved from the beginning and make them the champions to drive media interaction. Effective crisis and brand management demand involvement and support from the entire organisation but the “champion” should come forward and become the torchbearer.

The involvement of the chief executive officer is a standard practice in such situations globally. When Taco Bell got into a crisis some years ago with an E-coli outbreak in some markets, the CEO immediately stepped in and aired a video apology to customers. The apology was also posted on websites, YouTube and social media. The CEO was accessible to whoever wanted to talk to him.

3 Delivering the message is only one part of the process. You need to get the entire organisation to walk the talk. Take, for instance, Air India’s shabby handling of passengers from Kerala who worked in the Gulf and were stranded at the airport. Many of them lost their jobs. The then CMD of Air India did not even offer an apology. It is good that the Group has acquired the airline but rebranding it and changing the public perception will take time.

Operating process improvements and product modifications will slowly help change public opinion and perception. An action plan to translate talk into reality is vital.

Cadbury, though goofed up initially, moved quickly to act. A legendary example of crisis recovery is that of Tylenol some 45 years ago. Johnson and Johnson, the makers of Tylenol, recalled the entire stock and created tamper-proof bottles before putting it back on the market.

Businesses that act decisively will survive any crisis and even emerge stronger from such challenges. But for that, they will have to manage both the messaging and PR as well as walk the talk.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes