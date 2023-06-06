'The Eternal Pink' diamond makes Dubai pitstop before June 8 auction in New York City

The Eternal Pink is estimated to be worth more than $35 million, the highest price-per-carat diamond Sotheby’s has put up for auction. (Image: Bloomberg)

The world's most exquisite diamond, The Eternal Pink, is on display in Dubai, as the 10.57-carat gem will go under the hammer in New York City on June 8. More of the world’s most expensive jewels, artwork and collectibles are showing up in Dubai so that its growing number of wealthy residents can eyeball the products in person.

“They want to see these stones without having to travel,” says Katia Nounou Boueiz, Sotheby’s head of UAE. “All these pieces go on to Hong Kong, New York — and then Dubai is now one of the stops.” The latest example is the 10.57-carat pink diamond ring called the Eternal Pink, which is put on display at Sotheby’s showroom in Dubai before it heads to the 'Big Apple' to be auctioned, on June 8.

It’s estimated to be worth more than $35 million, the highest price-per-carat diamond Sotheby’s has put up for auction. Alongside it was a 55.22 carat ruby, Estrela de Fura, which the auction house says is the largest and most valuable ruby to appear at auction.

“Asia traditionally has had a quite big collectors of rubies,” says Sophie Stevens, a jewelry specialist at Sotheby’s in Dubai. Indian buyers also like the stone, she says.