The Drive Report: Tata Tiago EV

Thomas Abraham
Dec 23, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST

Can the Tiago EV help Tata Motors break the 1% market share stalemate that passenger EVs are currently stuck in?

Tata Motors currents holds sway over 84 percent of the passenger electric vehicle (EV) market. So, it would be safe to say that the company, for now, has the EV market cornered. However, the fact remains that EVs occupy only 1 percent of the overall car market. By launching the country’s first sub-Rs 10 lakh electric hatchback, Tata Motors intends to change that. With hatchbacks being the backbone of the country’s private mobility sector, can the Tiago EV – the country’s first electric hatchback – deliver on the promise of cost-efficient, yet premium, everyday driving?

On paper, a lot seems to be going in favour of the Tiago EV. Its compact frame packs a 24kWh lithium-ion battery (the medium-range version gets a smaller 19kWh that hasn’t been tested yet) putting out 55kW (73.7 bhp) ― a modest enough power figure from a modest machine. Tata Motors has made it amply clear that this isn’t a highway capable EV. With its claimed range of between 257 km and 315 km (for the mid- and long-range models) the Tiago EV is at its best in the city, taking care of the daily commute and bringing a level of refinement and hassle-free ownership thus far unseen in hatchbacks. With the first 20,000 models already booked out, faith in the Tata brand is at a record high. But if you’re reading this it’s safe to assume you want to know just how well the Tiago EV fulfils its mandate. Here’s what’s great, good and not-so-good about what is likely to be the cause of a major breakthrough in the EV space.

The Great

Once you understand that this car is designed for city use, expectations around its range and performance are immediately managed. It’s a great starting point when you set out to assess what is arguably the most important EV of 2022. Testing the more powerful 24kWh Tiago EV, it’s clear that what you see (and read in the brochure) is what you get. There’s no sudden jolt of acceleration, but you are dealing with 114 Nm of torque, which when unleashed, at once brings about the sort of immediacy that naturally-aspirated hatchbacks simply cannot match. Acceleration prowess isn’t key to the Tiago’s appeal, but it is priced like a premium hatchback, and therefore, it needs to have a performative edge as well as an economical one, as far as internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts are concerned.

Slotting that rotary knob into “D” is a simple enough task. There’s no “P” mode for park, so you’ll have to yank the handbrake lever like in the olden days. It’s one of the many cost-saving measures deployed by the brand. After this the Tiago feels light on its feet and gathers pace steadily and not suddenly. Torque is consistently available in this car, particularly when you slot it in sport. (SHOULD THIS BE ‘Sports mode’?) Given the ample range it provides for city driving purposes, you can modulate your throttle response based on just how frequently you wish to charge it.

Bottomline: a bit of performance can be squeezed out when you want it, certainly for overtaking in light traffic. My speedometer topped out at 118 kph, which is a sensible spot to put the limiter, putting it at highway pace, should you find yourself on one.