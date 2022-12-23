The Drive Report: Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors currents holds sway over 84 percent of the passenger electric vehicle (EV) market. So, it would be safe to say that the company, for now, has the EV market cornered. However, the fact remains that EVs occupy only 1 percent of the overall car market. By launching the country’s first sub-Rs 10 lakh electric hatchback, Tata Motors intends to change that. With hatchbacks being the backbone of the country’s private mobility sector, can the Tiago EV – the country’s first electric hatchback – deliver on the promise of cost-efficient, yet premium, everyday driving?

On paper, a lot seems to be going in favour of the Tiago EV. Its compact frame packs a 24kWh lithium-ion battery (the medium-range version gets a smaller 19kWh that hasn’t been tested yet) putting out 55kW (73.7 bhp) ― a modest enough power figure from a modest machine. Tata Motors has made it amply clear that this isn’t a highway capable EV. With its claimed range of between 257 km and 315 km (for the mid- and long-range models) the Tiago EV is at its best in the city, taking care of the daily commute and bringing a level of refinement and hassle-free ownership thus far unseen in hatchbacks. With the first 20,000 models already booked out, faith in the Tata brand is at a record high. But if you’re reading this it’s safe to assume you want to know just how well the Tiago EV fulfils its mandate. Here’s what’s great, good and not-so-good about what is likely to be the cause of a major breakthrough in the EV space.

The Great

Once you understand that this car is designed for city use, expectations around its range and performance are immediately managed. It’s a great starting point when you set out to assess what is arguably the most important EV of 2022. Testing the more powerful 24kWh Tiago EV, it’s clear that what you see (and read in the brochure) is what you get. There’s no sudden jolt of acceleration, but you are dealing with 114 Nm of torque, which when unleashed, at once brings about the sort of immediacy that naturally-aspirated hatchbacks simply cannot match. Acceleration prowess isn’t key to the Tiago’s appeal, but it is priced like a premium hatchback, and therefore, it needs to have a performative edge as well as an economical one, as far as internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts are concerned.

Slotting that rotary knob into “D” is a simple enough task. There’s no “P” mode for park, so you’ll have to yank the handbrake lever like in the olden days. It’s one of the many cost-saving measures deployed by the brand. After this the Tiago feels light on its feet and gathers pace steadily and not suddenly. Torque is consistently available in this car, particularly when you slot it in sport. (SHOULD THIS BE ‘Sports mode’?) Given the ample range it provides for city driving purposes, you can modulate your throttle response based on just how frequently you wish to charge it.

Bottomline: a bit of performance can be squeezed out when you want it, certainly for overtaking in light traffic. My speedometer topped out at 118 kph, which is a sensible spot to put the limiter, putting it at highway pace, should you find yourself on one.

Tata Motors has endowed this car with three modes of regenerative braking, with stage “3” allowing for the highest level of braking intervention. The system takes a while to warm up and only really takes effect after you’ve run the car for about 5-10 km. Once it kicks in, your braking inputs are immediately reduced, but not to the point of single-pedal driving. Keep that in mind, and you’re good to go. Still, given the manageable weight (it’s only 150 kg heavier than the petrol Tiago), the car doesn’t feel as cumbersome as some high-end EVs do. In fact, given that it’s built on Tata’s existing ALFA platform, it’s remarkable how well distributed the weight is, and how well the Tiago EV manages it.

After roughly 110 km of continuous driving and a bit of idling, I can safely say that the Tiago EV will give anywhere between 160 km to 180 km of real world range. This can be pushed to 200 with really judicious driving, but unless you’re planning to make an inter-city journey, while relying on a single public charging session, there’s little need to squeeze out the extra 20 km. Regenerative braking does help recover a bit, but start-stop traffic and the idling that comes with it, consumes more than it helps recover. Still, with everything from mild, moderate to heavy throttle inputs, expect a minimum range of 160 km ― even with occasionally spirited driving.

The Good

With the Tiago EV, you get what you pay for. Suspension can best be described as sufficient, offering a better ride quality at slightly higher speeds than it does while crawling. Once the Tiago hits its stride, the ride quality immediately gets better, and then you pay no mind to it. Unsprung ground clearance lies at 165 mm, which once again proves to be more than sufficient in clearing big potholes.

The interiors are very functional ― offering a great view from the driver and passenger seat, with all the interactive buttons in clear view, arranged in a single file. The space near the rotary knob has been cleared for storage, and instead, everything from the car and charging outlet unlock button, along with the reg mode toggle, is placed right under the central infotainment screen. What’s particularly heartening is how quickly the screen interacts with your phone. This is done using a USB-A cable, but it still loads the Apple CarPlay screen remarkably quickly. The reversing camera, although functional, could offer slightly better resolution. But on the whole, the car feels quite easy to drive and manoeuvre, even in the tightest of spots.

Tata has also released a native app that allows you to gauge your driving inputs over a daily and monthly period. A driving score is provided based on your everyday throttle, braking inputs and energy recuperation. It also offers remote functions like locking, unlocking the car, turning on the air-con, an SOS function that can inform your emergency contacts during a crash, and a valet mode which uses geofencing and speed limits to manage things. It’s a nifty way to inculcate efficiency-enhancing EV driving habits and get the most out of your EV.

The not-quite-good-enough

The shortcomings here are minor, and really won’t come in the way of customers booking this car. But it’s something Tata Motors can keep in mind for future updates. On the interior front, the rotary knob’s backlight completely fades out under the harsh sun, prompting you to look at the central gauge cluster to check whether you’re in “D” or “N” or, heaven forbid, “R”.

Then, there’s the steering which, being electronically powered, brings a bit too much levity, devouring any possible feedback from the road. A bit more heft would make this EV infinitely more enjoyable to drive.

Another niggle is the fact that the regen modes don’t work with the same urgency right from the word go. Given that this car is largely for inner city commutes, many of which aren’t over 15-20 km long, often much less, it’s a lot of time spent without what is easily one of the major highlights of this product.

Verdict

Although Tata Motors hasn’t announced the revised pricing (expect anywhere between 3-5 percent hike), the Tiago EV still hits a sweet spot as a sub-Rs 10 lakh EV, and will, in all likelihood, surpass the Nexon EV as the best-selling EV in the country. Its tried-and-tested battery technology, along with a whopping eight-year warranty leaves you wanting for very little. Indeed, other than severe charging woes in your residential area (which you can seek legal recourse to) there’s no reason not to opt for this car. With a simple 15A charging socket, the Tiago EV is ready to hit the road in under nine hours. Throw in a 7.2Kw AC wall box charger and you can cut that time down in half. In fact, an argument can be made that even without a dedicated parking spot, either at home or at work, the Tiago EV can be easy enough to own, if you can spare an hour a week to charge it at any nearby Tata Power 25kW charging station (for which a charging slot can be pre-booked).

The Tiago EV accomplishes exactly what it sets out to do. It’s more pleasurable than most budget hatchbacks, with a smooth hassle-free powertrain offering smooth easy free ownership. And most importantly, it manages to hit that ideal power-weight-range sweet spot that has kept several manufacturers in the Indian market from cracking the budget EV segment.