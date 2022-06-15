The Drive Report: Citroen C3 review

Citroen India has steadfastly leaned on comfort as the defining attribute of its cars, with enough historic precedent to support its claims. And while its maiden offering in the country, the C5 Aircross served as a great exemplar of the brand, it wasn’t targeted as a volume player in a market that tends to prioritise utility over outright comfort.

While this preference is applicable in the D-segment SUV category in which the Aircross operates, it’s obvious in the B-segment hatchback category that Citroen aims to tackle with its latest offering – the C3. The India-spec C3 is a heavily localised version of the international best seller, and the product with which Citroen intends to utilise its 1 billion Euro investment in India and become a volume player.

As a sub-four metre car with 180mm in ground clearance, the C3 has, curiously enough, been categorised as a B-segment hatchback rather than a crossover, sub-compact SUV. Citroen India Brand Head Saurabh Vatsa is quick to identify the C3 as a hatchback with strong SUV styling, which means it operates in the same space as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the more SUV-ish Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

With the hatchback category having seen some attrition in recent times, along with a shrinking market share, the C3 has to really bring the goods if it wants to establish itself as a major player in the segment. Does it have them?

Compact but roomy

The outer dimensions of the C3 seem to back Citroen’s claim. Sure it rides higher than all hatchbacks and even has the square-ish proportions of a small SUV, but this is a compact car, any way you slice it. Thankfully, the SUV styling cues aren’t on the nose, unlike the competition, which, let’s face it, isn’t SUVs either. It has large wheel wells, a tall stance and a noticeably square front-end. The slim headlamps along with the tastefully understated chevron on the grille lends the C3 a pleasant countenance, but it’s the space utilisation on the inside that makes this a remarkable piece of design.

Not since the advent of the Daewoo Matiz has space been utilised this well. As compact and manoeuvrable the C3 seems on the outside, it’s very roomy on the inside. Citroen claims to offer an additional 50mm of shoulder room as compared to its chief rivals along with an additional 20mm added to the wheelbase, as compared to “most B-hatches” according to the brand. While no measuring tape was deployed during the testing of both the petrol variants, there’s no doubt that this is a roomy hatch, especially at the back. Up-front, the dashboard is unobtrusive, with a metallic coating of paint running horizontally across the dash, lending the car a certain youthfulness that’s fast leaving the hatchback segment.

Peppy Performance

There’s not much that differentiates the naturally-aspirated model from the turbocharged one, save for a “Puretech” badge that’s found on the latter. The absence of an AMT variant is conspicuous, and may well work against the C3, but on the narrow, winding roads of Goa, the 5-speed manual on the NA model works just fine. With only 81hp to spare, it’s no performer and it does take some time to get to cruising speeds. What stands out in the naturally-aspirated version isn’t the outright performance but just how well-finished everything seems. Dashboard plastics, seat comfort and position – everything seems finely calibrated for Indian driving conditions. As does the suspension. The C3 may not have the C5’s air suspension, but it is remarkably supple and comfortable.

Things feel significantly improved when you get inside the 1.2-litre Turbo option, which instantly elevates the C3 above all others in its segment. Despite this being the more expensive option, the lack of an AMT or AT transmission doesn’t feel like much of a setback, because neither would be able to milk this motor the way this 6-speed manual gearbox does. With a healthy 108.5 hp to spare, this car makes for an ideal city runabout, performing quick, timely overtakes. Even the steering offers a decent amount of feedback, with little to no freeplay. However, the absence of a tachometer seems particularly baffling with such a robust and enjoyable engine under the bonnet.

Low on tech

There are carmakers which believe that excessive tech options are the only way to lure-in the bargain-conscious Indian customer. Citroen isn’t one of those brands. A lot of what makes the C3 appealing is subcutaneous. A strong engine option, decent driving dynamics and comfort being chief among them. But it does miss out on a few key features like a tachometer and reverse parking camera. The infotainment unit does have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity – a rarity in this segment. It’s not the quickest piece of software out there, but it does connect the phone reasonably quickly and offers decent screen resolution. Dashboard storage is more than ample, with plenty of compartments placed on the centre console.

Instead of tech, Citroen is counting on a wide range of customisation options to lure-in the young Indian buyer. As such, it offers 56 customisation options which allow you to mix and match 10 exterior colour options should you opt for a dual-tone paint finish. You can also use these colours to spiff-up the dashboard, wing mirrors, spoiler and other accessories that can be custom-fitted at a Citroen dealership.

Verdict

With 90% localisation, the key differentiator for the C3 is likely to be price. In typical Citroen fashion, the C3 gets all the basics right. It’s very comfortable, surprisingly spacious with a supple ride quality, heavy levels of customisation and, as Citroen has emphasised, an exceptionally effective air-conditioner. But, it does miss out on a few bells and whistles, chief of which is a tachometer, a reverse camera and an automatic option that might not sit well with the customers. The turbocharged petrol option is probably the best in the segment, with zestful performance and a responsive steering adding to the car’s overall appeal. However, it’s the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor that’ll need to be priced aggressively in order to allow customers to sit-up and take notice.