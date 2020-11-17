The cult of Bollywood’s favourite streetwear brand

The sport of polo may have inspired premium clothing brands over the years. But it is skating that was the catalyst behind one of the most popular brands among global youth today - Supreme.

Earlier this month, the British-founded, New York-based streetwear label was acquired for $2.1 billion by VF Foundation, which also owns the sneaker and skating giant Vans and outdoor activity brands Timberland and The North Face.

A couple of billions is a neat sum for Supreme’s founder James Jebbia, who started the business in a small shop in 1994 without any real interest in skating. But he understood clothes and knew what the youth wanted. They wanted attitude and originality. They wanted things no one else had. And so Supreme created a product that was exclusive and captured the themes of skating, hip-hop and urban life.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, but I knew I enjoyed clothes,” Jebbia said in an interview. “I opened Supreme because there were no other decent skate shops around at the time. I thought, cool, I might as well be the one to do it.”

A sure but risky way of achieving exclusivity was by going the limited edition route. Supreme mastered the art of creating a frenzy for its products by deliberately releasing only a few pieces every season. The cruel irony was that people would queue up hours waiting for the store to open, sitting or standing on the pavement like the homeless, in order to buy a $400 t-shirt.

In a widely quoted thesis on the growth of streetwear, its author Mayan Rajendran spoke to a Canadian man named Nigel Powers, who had made an eight-hour journey by bus from Toronto to New York to join the Supreme queue. Asked what drove him to such extreme measures, Powers said, “There’s something about it (the brand). It’s so badass and raw, but still kinda fashion. Their shit isn’t that different, but there’s something about it that makes it the coolest.”

Supreme’s Indian users include Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh. Kapoor once said, "Everything I own, whether it's underwear, a shaver, a charger, the cover of my phone -- everything is Supreme.”

To those who find the brand’s popularity and prices inexplicable, there were a few more insights in Rajendran’s thesis. It quoted Erin Magee, production manager and designer for Supreme, as saying, “Supreme isn’t here to make things cooler, or jump on the bandwagon when things are getting hot. There are certain things we like and so we do collaborations with them. We don’t promote, we introduce.”

The brand does come up with some really creative concepts. Apart from inevitable collaborations with luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, it once had skateboards designed by star artists such as Jeff Koons and Damien Hirst. A set of three such skateboards could cost between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, depending upon whether they were bought officially or in the vast grey market of Supreme merch. Conventional thought would be to scoff at a skateboard costing a few lakhs. But some see it as acquiring a Hirst or Koons for just a few lakhs.

No surprises as to who Supreme’s target audience is. Almost everything in the world is made for the 16-35 age bracket and Supreme is no different. But that hasn’t stopped Madonna, 62, or Victoria Beckham, 46, from wearing the brand. And it certainly hasn’t stopped the greatest president the US never had, Mr Kanye West, 43.

Based on some customer accounts, Supreme’s in-store rules are strict. You go in, make your purchase and leave. Idling is discouraged. It is quirks like this, not to mention the thrill of the chase, that have helped make the brand distinctive, and have sent Jebbia, its founder, skating all the way to the bank.