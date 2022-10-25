The company once known as restoration hardware is opening restaurants. Why?

On a recent night at the Dining Room at RH Guesthouse New York — a restaurant from the home-design company formerly known as Restoration Hardware — the server began her tableside spiel with a paean to the surroundings: “Welcome to our very beige space.”

The room, she explained, was built from white oak and Italian travertine. Each table, chair and light fixture was custom made. The hearth was carved from a single slab of stone. Creating the space — which looks like a high-end art museum without any of the art — took nearly seven years, she said.

The food got a brief mention. There’s a grilled avocado topped with caviar ($52); a burger with cheese and caramelized onions ($38); and a grilled maitake mushroom served over fried potatoes ($36). Most of it was enjoyable. Not much was memorable.

Guests snapped photos — not of their meals, but of the Italian wool velvet chairs and the coffered ceiling.

“It feels very European in here,” one diner, Brandon Elias, 29, said of the restaurant, which opened in September in the meatpacking district of Manhattan. “The design is really elegant.”

RH has opened 15 of these restaurants across the United States and Canada in the past decade, most of them connected to stores, and they have clearly resonated with diners, many of them drawn by the décor.

Each restaurant earns an average of $10 million annually, said Gary Friedman, the company’s CEO. (That’s more than 10 times the annual sales of a typical restaurant in the United States, according to a 2022 report from the National Restaurant Association.)

Restaurants inside stores aren’t a novel idea, and companies like Ikea and Neiman Marcus are well known for theirs. But none have outfitted theirs as lavishly as RH has, transforming rooftops and courtyards in cities like West Palm Beach, Florida, and Columbus, Ohio, into neutral-hued havens for affluent diners.

RH restaurants aren’t just a way to draw in shoppers. They’re central to Friedman’s goal of promoting RH as a luxury company. (RH also has a private jet for rent, a yacht available to charter and the aforementioned guesthouse in New York, where rooms start at $3,500 per night.)

Restoration Hardware, which Stephen Gordon founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, once had a reputation for selling vintage screwdrivers, antique wooden chests and other retro home goods that Gordon, a former social worker, found in his travels.

Friedman, a former president of Williams-Sonoma, took over the company in 2001, eventually renaming it, adding interior design services and opening high-end showrooms — and restaurants.

He said he turned to “arguably the best chef in the world” for advice on the restaurants’ menus, though he declined to name the chef. When asked who runs RH’s culinary program, a company publicist said “there is not a named chef for the restaurants.”

In some ways, Friedman has embraced the role himself. While overseeing menu development for the Palm Court Restaurant at RH San Francisco, he said, he banned black pepper from the kitchen after tasting a version of the rotisserie chicken that seemed too spicy.

And when the caviar in the avocado appetizer tasted rancid, someone from the caviar company flew in to assess the problem. A cook had spritzed lemon on it. Friedman banned lemon. (He has since allowed pepper and lemon back in.)

He said the food is “way, way, way more important” to him than the looks of the restaurants. “Nobody cares if the room’s beautiful if the food sucks.”

Still, several RH diners, all of them customers of the store, said they came not for the food, but for the aesthetics.

“It is not, like, Wolfgang Puck,” said Christy Clarey, 55, of Newport Beach, California, who was visiting the RH Rooftop Restaurant at RH New York, located around the corner from the Dining Room at RH Guesthouse. “That is his brand. He is the chef. This just has to be good-basic.”

Anuja Beauchamp, 45, a customer at RH Rooftop Restaurant at RH Dallas, returned to the restaurant “to see if they are going to trade out the chandeliers” in the dining room. She said she didn’t have high expectations of the food, but it was better than she anticipated.

Faith Wilde, 25, another guest in Dallas, said that these days, she is more interested in a restaurant’s appearance. “If it doesn’t look like this, we probably won’t even go,” she said.

RH opened its first restaurant in 2015, in the courtyard of a historic building in the wealthy Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago. Most locations share roughly the same furnishings (chandeliers, olive trees, a fountain) and menu (burgers, chicken, Caesar salads). And more restaurants are on the way, with plans to open in Paris; London; Palo Alto, California; and Aspen, Colorado.

Friedman said intense preparation goes into all of these places. At one point, he and his team built a model kitchen out of plastic foam and practiced running through service, as if rehearsing for a play.

On one recent evening, though, the RH Rooftop Restaurant at RH New York may have needed more practice.

A little more than an hour into dinner, a server approached this reporter’s table and told our group — still eating dessert — that we had to leave so others could be seated.

Diners must walk through the RH showroom to exit the restaurant, but as we stopped to admire the leather on a handsome sectional, a salesperson said that while the restaurant was open, the showroom was not, and briskly escorted us out.

The leather was genuine. The hospitality, less so.

