EV industry's biggest challenge is to replace well-established ICEV system: BEE's Abhay Bakre

BEE Director General and other eminent dignitaries at e-mobility day, IESW 2023

Over the last few years, electric mobility has been one of the thrust areas of the government with the overall objective of cutting down on costly fossil fuel imports and reducing carbon emissions in the process. However, electric vehicle (EV) penetration is still in its infancy and currently accounts for just one percent of the overall automobile market.

Expressing its concern over the single-digit penetration of EVs, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director General, Abhay Bakre, emphasised on the need to generate high-decibel public awareness for EV adoption. In his view, “The biggest challenge for e-mobility is to replace a well-established ICE vehicle system. A major concern is how we shift a widely distributed, well-managed, and strong distribution network of fossil fuel, gasoline, or diesel to e-mobility. And, the solution lies in a robust public charging infrastructure.”

As per BEE data, 7,040 Public Charging Stations (PCS) are currently operational in the country out of which 1,479 are established by PSUs and 5,461 by private operators. Action plans for nine major cities have been prepared by the BEE for installation of PCS. As per the initial estimates, a total of 46,397 PCS are being targeted in these cities by 2030.

“With a wide adoption and the economy of scale, we can bring down the costs of batteries, EV charging components, etc., and make the EV transition a success story just as India did with the smartphone revolution,” added Bakre while addressing the e-mobility day as the guest of honour at India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2023.

The IESW is a flagship international conference & exhibition by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), held from May 1-6, 2023 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The premier B2B networking & business event focuses on renewable energy, advanced batteries, alternate energy storage solutions, electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and micro grids ecosystem.

Sohinder Singh Gill, director-general of SMEV (The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles), who was also one of the speakers at the session, stated that while all the earlier EV-related schemes since 2015 had a negligible effect on EV adoption, the revised FAME-2 in late 2022 had a dramatic effect on Electric two-wheeler (E2W) adoption as it decreased their prices by around 35 percent. In his view, this started attracting the component supply chain that had earlier shunned anything to do with electric two-wheelers because of extremely low volumes.

“It was only in late 2021 that suppliers started queuing up to show their eagerness to develop EV components. It took most of these suppliers 12 to 18 months, the usual time that it takes to localize, and now most of them have started setting up sufficient capacities," stated Gill, adding, “With only 5 percent adoption in FY23 and the short-term goal of 30 percent and the EV mission of 80 percent adoption by 2030 looks more like a mirage."

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) added that EVs have become increasingly relevant in the transport sector due to their indispensable role in reaching net zero emissions. He noted, “To build a flourishing EV ecosystem in India, we must ensure that complete charging infrastructure pervades the market - from battery production units to service centres and even charging stations.”