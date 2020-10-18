The Big Billion Days: Over 70+ Flipkart sellers turn crorepati in first two days of festive sale

E-commerce major Flipkart on October 18 said over 70 sellers on its platform turned crorepati and around 10,000 of those became lakhpati through early access in the first three days of 'The Big Billion Days' sale.

Releasing the early numbers, Flipkart said its sellers’ growth in around two days of the sale equalled their growth during the six days of last year’s sale.

It also claimed that during October 16 and 17, Flipkart Wholesale and the Best Price stores witnessed more than 35,000 retailers and 18,000 kiranas operating in fashion, fashion accessories, and grocery categories.

Meanwhile, Amazon India said over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders during first 48 hours, beginning with Prime early access on October 16.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Biggest-ever opening for sellers; over 3.5 lakh phones sold on EMI

Amazon added that more than 5,000 sellers registered sales worth Rs 10 lakh in the first 48 hours of the sale, out of which 66 percent of sellers who got orders belong to Tier-II & III cities.

"Over 1.1 Lakh sellers receiving orders; 66 percent sellers, 91 percent of new customers, and 66% of new Prime sign-ups from small towns; shopping in 5 Indian languages, and orders from over 98.4% of India’s pin-codes in just 48 hours – it’s truly Bharat’s biggest celebration on Amazon ever!" FE quoted Amazon India VP Manish Tiwary as saying.

On the other side, Snapdeal reported that 65 per cent of orders received by sellers were based in cities beyond the top five metropolitan areas of India. During its three-day performance of its Kum Mein Dum Sale, Delhi NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan region, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru accounted for close to 35 per cent of the total number of orders.