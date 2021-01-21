The Alchemist: KD Singh mixed business and politics. It didn’t turn out well

The heat is on Kunwar Deep Singh, the billionaire businessman turned politician now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, where he will remain until January 25.

Senior members of his office said Singh, a former Rajya Sabha MP of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has been cooperating with investigators ever since his arrest in Delhi on January 13. “He is being questioned every day. We have no more comments to offer,” a senior official of Alchemist, Singh’s flagship company, told this writer.

Swinder Bajwa, a senior official of Alchemist, who handles the group’s media division, also refused to comment beyond stating that the media arm is not linked to the Singh companies that are being probed.

Singh, known to be among India’s flashiest politicians, is distinctly uncomfortable in ED custody. He has to explain how cash worth Rs 1,900 crore was laundered, as alleged by the ED, and for whom. Singh has claimed that he did not launder cash. He has told the ED that he raised approximately Rs 1,900 crore from people in eastern Indian states who subscribed to his Chit Fund schemes. He also claimed that he has returned around Rs 1,000 crore to the investors and needs more time to return the rest. This claim has not been verified by the ED.

In 2013, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed Alchemist and its directors to refund Rs 1,916 crore collected from investors with interest after a Sebi probe found the company was running Chit Fund schemes without proper approval from the regulator.

But ED officials say Singh’s two and two do not add up to four.

The enforcement agency is convinced that Singh has not spilled the beans and is carrying lots of secrets. ED officers, it is reliably learnt, have even joked with Singh that carrying too many secrets is not good for anyone, making him vulnerable.

There are chances that Singh could be taken for further interrogation to Kolkata, where his company has allegedly defrauded thousands. Those who suffered say Singh’s men made all kinds of promises, ranging from offering a piece of land in Madhya Pradesh to profits from timber or tea gardens.

“My neighbour lost over Rs 50,000 which it was promised would double in two years flat. There are hundreds like him. They were offered the moon, they have not got their cash back. The Alchemist offices are closed,” says Debmalya Dutta, a resident of South Kolkata.

Alchemist’s websites, meanwhile, have been wiped clean, with few details available about the company and its Indian and global operations. The arrest has worried many, especially those who once worked closely with Singh and operated out of the Belvedere clubhouse of the plush Oberoi Hotel in the Indian Capital. They know Singh has many footprints across India, and many cases pending against him across the country.

But raids have never worried Singh. He wanted to be at the heart of news, and also wanted to control a slice of the media.

A media platform

It was on a cold night in 2010 that Singh drove his Bentley to the residence of the late lawyer Ram Jethmalani to declare he was the majority owner of Tehelka, a magazine that took pride in busting corporates because it felt everyone was corrupt. Singh’s company, Royal Building and Infrastructure Private Limited (RBIPL), invested Rs 32 crore for a 66 percent stake in Tehelka.

Within a few months, a business broadsheet named Financial World was planned, and over 50 joined the daily from various newspapers. Many even said the Punjabi billionaire, who flew in private jets and drove in snazzy, customised cars designed by Dilip Chhabria, wanted to be a serious media investor.

Interestingly, he was known in Punjab not for his interests in the media but for his lavish lifestyle and collection of cars. Many would visit his home to see the collection, which included the super high-end 2008 Arancio Atlas (Pearl Orange) Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 coupe.

Asked about his entry into the media business, Singh told this reporter he had understood the medium for long. He claimed he had bankrolled the Chandigarh editions of Indian Express and Financial Express from his office. He wanted to get a grip on a daily newspaper or a newsmagazine in Delhi. So Tehelka, Tehelka Hindi and Financial World came in handy. Cash-strapped Tehelka was soon cash-flushed Tehelka and everyone wanted to join Financial World.

And then, when everyone waited with bated breath for the business daily to hit the stands, Financial World downed shutters amid speculation that the entire operation actually ran on fumes and there was no serious thought to launch the business daily. For some strange reason, Financial World continued to run its Chandigarh edition.

Singh did not care about the closure of Financial World. He was now a known face in the Indian Capital, and slowly getting close to the rich and powerful of Lutyens Delhi. He, by then, had already experimented with a steel plant in Punjab, grown close to the Badal family, worked through the stock markets, and launched many companies to explore tea, real estate and financial schemes.

But no business got him as much money as his chit fund company, which allegedly picked up cash from gullible villagers and tribals in Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam and West Bengal. Singh expanded abroad and his group now reportedly owns 10 different ultra-chic hotel properties in Santorini island in the Aegean Sea, Greece, and the United States.

Singh shifted focus, emerging as a wannabe politician.

Political animal

He first experimented with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Singh gained entry into the Rajya Sabha through JMM, but was named in a sting operation on the CNN-IBN news channel as the person who won his seat by distributing cash liberally to a host of JMM leaders in 2010.

When he decided to switch over to the TMC, angry JMM workers forced him to beat a hasty retreat from Ranchi. Singh joined the TMC following an invitation from Mukul Roy, who is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He was famously called Mamata’s Billionaire by a newsmagazine. Others called him Mamata’s Moneybag.

Almost a decade ago, when he first set foot in Kolkata, Singh was a popular figure because he routinely travelled in his private plane. No one in Bengal had seen a politician jetsetting in a private plane, and in customised, $30,000 suits tailored by celebrated Italian designer Stefano Ricci. He had told the Trinamool top brass that he would take the party to the skies.

Singh wanted to build four hospitals in the region, start his popular poultry retail chain Republic of Chicken, develop floriculture in Bengal and make it a hub for marine products. And yes, he also wanted to run his chit fund companies under the brand Alchemist. In fact, Singh’s company’s monthly income scheme (MIS) was already on a roll in a number of eastern and north-eastern states.

Singh was not new to West Bengal, he had been contemplating shaping the eastern Indian state into a key market. Alchemist had hired veteran Bengali star Mithun Chakraborty as a brand ambassador to promote its products. He was close to Avik Dutta, a CPI(M) leader linked with Ganashakti, the party mouthpiece. Singh wanted to cement the relationship.

The then West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya once inaugurated a poultry unit in Durgapur, but it remained inoperative. Singh started his chit fund operations but the Left Front kept him at arm’s length after being warned by CPM general secretary Harkishen Singh Surjeet. Singh had surrendered unaccounted income of Rs 22 crore in 2009 after Income-Tax officials raided his operations.

There were other probes in 2011. Another raid by the ED in September 2019 at his official residence in Delhi’s Tughlak Lane and some other locations yielded Rs 32 lakh and $10,000 in cash. The probe was a part of a money laundering probe against Singh and some of his close associates.

Interestingly, the raids took place on September 19, 2019, when TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

“If they probe deep, many skeletons will come out of Bengal and neighbouring states where Alchemist ran its operations. KD Singh had a free run for a very long time in Bengal. A serious probe can lead to some very big names,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) member and former member of Parliament Mohammad Salim told this writer in a telephonic interview.

Salim said Singh wanted to get close to the Left Front but he was kept at an arm’s length because of his track record. He said the Chit Fund scandals in Bengal were worse than the fodder scam in Bihar that led to the arrest and subsequent jailing of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. “Singh paid his way through to rise in the political system,” added Salim, who had submitted an official complaint to the ED against Singh in October 2015.

Oldtimers in Punjab say Singh had started his business way back in 1988 under the banner of Turbo Industries. His first factory in Chandigarh produced wire mesh and link fencing. The name was changed to Alchemist in 2004. True to the brand name, Singh wanted to turn things for the better for the cash-strapped TMC in 2011. Mamata Banerjee was then on the verge of pushing out the three-decade-old Red Brigade.

Banerjee, on becoming chief minister, made Singh the head of the TMC in North India. Singh loved the adulation. He flew down TMC MPs to his homes in Punjab, where they would travel in Bentleys and Rolls Royces and were offered cold towels after addressing political rallies.

The MPs, who stayed in an expensive hotel booked by Singh, were, expectedly, over the moon.

But very few knew Singh was under the scanner of investigating agencies.

Eventually, relations between Singh and the TMC soured after a journalist, Mathew Samuel of Narada Television, revealed in 2016 that Singh had paid him Rs 80 lakh to conduct sting operations on TMC MPs. The Kolkata Police registered over nine cases against Alchemist companies and investigations have been on for over four years.

Singh denied the charge made by Samuels but has kept mum since then. He was rarely seen in Kolkata thereafter. His friends say the investigations never bothered the suave Singh because he is used to being under the scanner of investigative agencies.

UPA Home Ministry investigations

Around mid-2011, the Home Ministry of the UPA government had started investigations into the business operations of Singh. The probe happened after investigations conducted by the Intelligence Wing of the ministry, on details provided by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), referred to investments made by Singh’s Alchemist Limited in companies such as Usher Agro, Sel Manufacturing, Dhanus Tech, Pyramid Saimira and Resurgere Mines. The charge: Alchemist may have artificially rigged the share prices of these companies to make quick profits.

The investigators also probed two Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) that had acquired a stake in Alchemist Realty Limited, one of the group’s 16 companies. These FIIs (Mavi Investment Fund and Somerset Emerging Opportunities Fund) had close links with Nirmal Kotecha. Mumbai-based Kotecha was banned by the market regulator in 2009 for manipulating share prices of Pyramid Saimira.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also probed why the group’s two listed companies had not made mandatory annual or quarterly account disclosures to the BSE and the NSE since 2008-09. The companies in question were Alchemist Limited (listed then on both the BSE and NSE) and Alchemist Realty (listed then on the BSE).

Trouble was emerging on other fronts too. Singh was allegedly involved in a benami deal in Himachal Pradesh, where he allegedly used a frontman to buy the Himalayan International School in Shimla and wanted to close it down to start an uber luxury resort. Singh denied the charge but a PIL admitted in the Himachal High Court spilled the beans. And then, it emerged that a private firm owned by Singh had bought land worth crores close to Shimla, in violation of the law.

But Singh did not care.

He was questioned at the Delhi airport in March 2011 for carrying Rs 57 lakh in cash on a flight to Guwahati. Singh did not panic but argued that the cash was required to acquire a tea garden in Assam. There were rumours that he was carrying the cash for some politicians. Singh even told the cops at the airport that it is not unusual to find cash in his aircraft and he carries whatever he feels like in his plane.

Singh even told them he routinely took his pet dog abroad for treatment in his private jet. And every time immigration officials spotted the animal being boarded, Singh told the officers that he was not travelling with his dog but with his son. “He is not my dog, but my son,” he told the officers curtly. Each time, the officers were flummoxed. And Singh flew away in style.