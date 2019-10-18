The 17 sustainable development goals for 2030

Sustainable development goals (SDGs) are a blueprint for a sustainable future for the planet and its inhabitants. It was set in motion by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 2015, with an aim to achieve it by the year 2030. The SDGs address some of the most pressing global challenges we face today – climate change, environmental degradation, poverty, hunger, and inequality to name a few.



No Poverty: Eradicating poverty by ensuring that the benefits of development percolate down to the grassroots and the living conditions are improved sustainably.





Zero Hunger: Upgrade the quality of agro-food value chains to combat losses post-harvest, increase the efficient use of resources, and enhance food security.



The UN hopes to achieve 17 such SDGs by 2030 in collaboration with member nations, the World Bank Group, and private and public participants:

3. Good Health and Well-being: Reduction in pollution levels and promoting better sanitary standards, food safety, and access to health amenities, especially in developing countries.

4. Quality Education: Focus on developing entrepreneurial skills and vocation training to enhance the skill set of the young generation.



Gender Equality: Provide women with greater access to financial and productive resources, paving the path for their economic and social independence.





Clean Water and Sanitation: Make available environmental practices and technologies that assist countries in better water management and prevent discharge of industrial waste into the water bodies.





Affordable and Clean Energy: Promote policies, practices, and technologies that focus on efficiency, low emissions, and green energy.





Decent Work and Economic Growth: Lend impetus to the capabilities of the local industries, so that they can contribute to the economy and participate in job generation.



9. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure: Increase productive capacities of industries to promote rapid yet sustainable growth to further the cause of poverty eradication.



Reduced Inequalities: Create stable employment and economic opportunities for the most vulnerable social communities – minorities, migrants and women.



11. Sustainable Cities and Communities: Promote smart urban zones and industrial clusters that rest on innovation and resource efficiency.



Responsible Consumption and Production: Promote efficient resource management, green industries, and reduce waste and pollution in industrial processes.





Climate Action: To facilitate a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and industrial CO2 through greater reliance on sustainable energy and technologies.





Life Below Water: Contain the detrimental impact of industrial development on marine life.





Life on Land: Improve the quality of life, especially of the rural population through sustainable agriculture practices and food security.





Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions: Strengthen the ability of governments and enterprises to imbibe the principles of human rights and business ethics for all.

