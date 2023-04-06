 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
THDCIL CMD Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi gets additional charge as NHPC CMD

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

The additional charge has been assigned for a period of two months effective March 1, 2023 or till a regular incumbent joins the post or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, it said.

"Ministry of Power ...has conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority to extend the additional charge of the post of the Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC Limited already entrusted to Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL," NHPC said

TAGS: #NHPC CMD #THDCIL CMD Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi
first published: Apr 6, 2023 07:00 pm