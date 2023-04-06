THDCIL CMD Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi gets additional charge as NHPC CMD

"Ministry of Power ...has conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority to extend the additional charge of the post of the Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC Limited already entrusted to Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL," NHPC said

Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of THDCIL, has received the additional charge of NHPC, according to an official statement.

"Ministry of Power ...has conveyed the approval of the Competent Authority to extend the additional charge of the post of the Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC Limited already entrusted to Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL," NHPC said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The additional charge has been assigned for a period of two months effective March 1, 2023 or till a regular incumbent joins the post or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, it said.