Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thanks to smartphones, camera shipments drop 80% between 2010 and 2017

Camera shipments in 2010 stood at 120 million, which fell drastically to 25 million in 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Smartphone makers are trying to sell their top models by marrying their cameras with expensive lenses. This is hitting the camera industry hard. Data sourced from the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA) suggests that worldwide camera shipments have dropped nearly 80 percent between 2010 and 2017.

Camera shipments in 2010 stood at 120 million, which fell drastically to 25 million in 2017.

Reasons for the shift

Smartphone companies are trying to outdo quality of their front and rear cameras of their flagship phones to match the quality of lens cameras. Interchangeable lens cameras are expensive and usually fulfil demands of professionals in the field and enthusiasts. However, for an average consumer, a phone with a good quality camera is a much better bargain.

Beginners in the industry are also attracted towards a phone with a camera that offers multiple shooting modes over investing in a professional camera due to factors such as budget restraints, ease of portability, low to no maintenance, et al.

Premium smartphones like Samsung and iPhone X series have been advertising their products on the basis of camera quality. As part of its advertising campaign, Apple shot pictures and videos with a tagline 'Shot on iPhone X' to showcase how close the picture is to a professional camera. Reviewers agreed, applauding the company's advancement of the picture quality and display.

Famous photo-sharing apps like Instagram and Snapchat also popularised the idea of instant pictures clicked on smartphones.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Business #camera #photography #smartphone

