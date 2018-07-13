App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thai cave rescue mission: Thailand thanks Indian govt & Kirloskar Brothers for offering help in rescue mission

Among the members of the team from KBL, there were two Indians, Prasad Kulkarni and Shyam Shukla, both engineers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Thai government has thanked the Indian government and Kirloskar Brothers Limited, a Pune-based pump manufacturer, for the “offer of technical expertise in fluid management” through a subsidiary during the rescue of the football team.

KBL had sent a multi-national team of experts from KBL's global offices comprising of KBL (India), KBTL (Thailand) & SPP Pumps (UK).

“KBL is proud to be involved in the Thailand cave rescue mission,” the company in a statement said. “Our experts offered technical advice on dewatering and pumps used in the rescue operation.”

Among the members of the team from KBL, there were two Indians, Prasad Kulkarni and Shyam Shukla, both engineers.

Twelve football players and their coach were rescued on Tuesday from the flooded cave in Thailand in which they had gone missing since June 23. It required an international effort to make sure that they came out alive.

“This rescue mission would not have been possible without helping hand from all communities, Thai and international alike,” the letter addressed to Sushma Swaraj, India's External Affairs minister.

“The generosity offered by India’s public and private sectors reflected, indeed, the close and cordial ties and friendship between our two countries and peoples.”

KBL has a history of partnering with the Thai government in times of difficulties. The pump manufacturers were also involved in pumping out water during floods in Bangkok in 2011.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 11:30 am

tags #Business #Kirloskar Brothers #Thailand

