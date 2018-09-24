App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thai Airways International aims 100 weekly flights from India by 2021, says official

Thai Airways and low-cost carrier Thai Smile, part of Thai Airways International, has substantial number of flights to India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thai Airways International aims to operate 100 weekly flights from India by 2021, a senior airline official said.

Thai Airways and low-cost carrier Thai Smile, part of Thai Airways International, has substantial number of flights to India. A senior official said that Thai Airways has expanded its service to 10 cities in India.

"We are targeting to operate 100 flights from India to Thailand and beyond by year 2021 which depends on approval from the Indian Government for Traffic Rights," General Manager (India) for Thai Airways International Thamanoon Kuprasert said.

Currently, it has 86 flights departure a week, including seasonal flights from Varanasi and Gaya.

related news

"Thai Airways is servicing from Delhi/ Mumbai/ Bengaluru/ Chennai/ Kolkata/ Hyderabad and Thai Smile is servicing from Lucknow/ Jaipur/ Mumbai/ Varanasi/ Gaya. We are looking forward to add more service points from India in near future," he said in an e-mail interview.

India is one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world.

Noting that India is the ninth largest civil aviation market in the world, ThamanoonKuprasert said investments worth $6 billion are expected in the country's airport sector in five years.

"Indian government is investing heavily in developing airport infrastructure along with aviation navigation system which is key for airlines to expand or start new services from more domestic points in India," he added.

In April-June period, Thai Airways carried over 1.79 lakh passengers to India and 1.92 lakh passengers from the country, as per provisional data available with aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

During the same period, Thai Smile flew 25,168 people to India and 24,492 people from India, the data showed.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 05:43 pm

tags #Business #India #Thai Airways International

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.