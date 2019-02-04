App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Texmaco Rail Q3 net jumps to Rs 18.8 crore

The company attributed the robust earnings to emerging business opportunities in the field of Rail EPC and an upturn in wagon demand from the private sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd on Monday announced a sharp jump in net profit to Rs 18.85 crore for the quarter ended December, as against Rs 4.08 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue was up at Rs 409 crore compared with Rs 227 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18.

The company attributed the robust earnings to emerging business opportunities in the field of Rail EPC and an upturn in wagon demand from the private sector.

The consolidated order book position of Texmaco Rail and Engineering with its subsidiaries stood at Rs 6,200 crore.

The Railways continues to be a focus area of the government with a capital outlay of Rs 1.59 trillion in the 2019-20 Union Budget.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 08:37 pm

tags #Business #Results #Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.