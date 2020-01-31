Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 net profit drops 30% to Rs 15cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.02 crore in the year-ago period, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd said in a BSE filing.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on January 31 reported a 29.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.75 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019.
However, total income of the company during the December quarter increased to Rs 533.31 crore, over Rs 469.90 crore in same period last year.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is an engineering and infrastructure company with five manufacturing units in the outskirts of Kolkata.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 04:42 pm