Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 04:47 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 net profit drops 30% to Rs 15cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on January 31 reported a 29.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.75 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.02 crore in the year-ago period, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd said in a BSE filing.

However, total income of the company during the December quarter increased to Rs 533.31 crore, over Rs 469.90 crore in same period last year.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is an engineering and infrastructure company with five manufacturing units in the outskirts of Kolkata.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 04:42 pm

