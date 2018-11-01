App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla's auto-park upgrade to be ready in six weeks: Elon Musk

He tweeted that the upgrade will be compatible in all Tesla cars made in the past two years

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
An upgrade to Tesla Inc's 'Summon' auto-parking feature will be ready within six weeks and will allow its vehicles to drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot and read parking signs, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday.

The upgrade will be compatible in all Tesla cars made in the past two years, Musk said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

"Car will drive to your phone location and follow you like a pet if you hold down summon button on Tesla app", Musk said in one of his tweets, without giving details.

The upgrade will enable owners to operate their vehicles remotely like a big remote controlled car as long as it falls within the line of sight, Musk also said.

Summon, part of Tesla's driver-assist Self-Pilot system, currently allows Model S drivers to park their cars from outside the vehicle in tight spots or to move the cars short distances to shift parking spot.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 05:40 pm

