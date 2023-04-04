 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla to warn of data privacy risk from car security cameras in Germany

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST

The case is the latest in a series of disputes in countries from China to the Netherlands over the cameras in Tesla cars, which the company says are to protect from theft or vandalism but authorities worry lead to filming without consent.

Tesla will warn that its 'sentry mode', which records a car's surroundings, risks infringing data privacy laws in Germany after consumer group vzbv sued the manufacturer for failing to mention this in advertising.

The vzbv lawsuit filed last July alleged that the carmaker was misleading consumers by not informing them in advertising that the driver could be violating data protection regulation if the feature was used in public spaces and filmed passers-by without their knowledge.

After a hearing on the case in Berlin, the company issued a cease-and-desist declaration stating it would no longer advertise that way, according to a statement by vzbv.