Tesla to release Full Self-Driving Beta 10 next Friday: Elon Musk

In the United States, federal vehicle safety regulators have begun a formal investigation in Tesla's Autopilot system, following a series of crashes.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the automaker will roll out the beta version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) 10 next Friday.

"Looks promising that Beta 10.1, about 2 weeks later, will be good enough for public opt in request button," he added.

Replying to a query on Twitter, Musk said FSD 10 will have some UI improvements over FSD 9.



Not sure, but maybe a few months. In general for any region, we need to make software work well, test it extensively & then get regulatory approval. If we could go faster while being safe, we would!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021

In response to another Twitter user, the Tesla CEO said he is unsure about the timeline for regulatory approval of FSD beta in Canada.

In response to another Twitter user, the Tesla CEO said he is unsure about the timeline for regulatory approval of FSD beta in Canada.

The Tesla CEO had recently admitted that FSD Beta 9.2 was "not great".

On August 24, Musk tweeted "The FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo (in my opinion), but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible."

