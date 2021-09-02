MARKET NEWS

Tesla to release Full Self-Driving Beta 10 next Friday: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had recently admitted that FSD Beta 9.2 was "not great".

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
In the United States, federal vehicle safety regulators have begun a formal investigation in Tesla's Autopilot system, following a series of crashes.

In the United States, federal vehicle safety regulators have begun a formal investigation in Tesla's Autopilot system, following a series of crashes.


Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the automaker will roll out the beta version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) 10 next Friday.

"Looks promising that Beta 10.1, about 2 weeks later, will be good enough for public opt in request button," he added.

Replying to a query on Twitter, Musk said FSD 10 will have some UI improvements over FSD 9.

In response to another Twitter user, the Tesla CEO said he is unsure about the timeline for regulatory approval of FSD beta in Canada.

"Not sure, but maybe a few months. In general, for any region, we need to make software work well, test it extensively & then get regulatory approval. If we could go faster while being safe, we would!"

The Tesla CEO had recently admitted that FSD Beta 9.2 was "not great".

On August 24,  Musk tweeted "The FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo (in my opinion), but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible."

In the United States, federal vehicle safety regulators have begun a formal investigation in Tesla's Autopilot system, following a series of crashes.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Elon Musk #Tesla
first published: Sep 2, 2021 09:41 am

