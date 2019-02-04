App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla to buy battery tech maker Maxwell Technologies for $218 million

Reuters
Representative Image
Maxwell Technologies Inc, a developer of battery technology, said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by electric-car maker Tesla Inc for $218 million.

The offer values each Maxwell share at $4.75, representing a 55 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Friday.

Maxwell expects the deal, which has already been approved its board, to close in the second quarter of 2019, or shortly thereafter.

DLA Piper LLP represented Maxwell as outside legal counsel, while Barclays Capital Inc served as independent adviser to Maxwell. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati represented Tesla as outside legal counsel.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #Business #Tesla #World News

