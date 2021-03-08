English
Tesla to build large battery for Texas grid: Report

The battery could power about 20,000 homes in peak summer, the report added.

Reuters
March 08, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will construct a large battery that will connect to the Texas grid, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Gambit Energy Storage LLC, which is registered as a Tesla Inc unit, is building an over 100-megawatt energy storage project in Angleton, Texas, the report said.

Tesla could not be reached for a comment.

This comes days after a mid-February storm temporarily knocked out around half the state's generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices up to 10 times the normal rate.

In 2016, Tesla had won a contract to provide a 20-megawatt energy storage system at a substation owned by California utility Southern California Edison Co.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Elon Musk #Tesla #United States #World News
first published: Mar 8, 2021 09:25 pm

