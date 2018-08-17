App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tesla sues Ontario over scrapped electric car rebate

In court documents cited by Canadian media yesterday, Tesla slammed the "arbitrary" exclusion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US electric automaker Tesla has sued the government of Ontario, Canada, after the province scrapped a rebate initiative for purchases of electric cars, Canadian media reported.

Upon assuming power last July, Premier Doug Ford's conservative government announced the end of several green energy programs, including several thousands of dollars in rebates for electric car buyers.

Customers who ordered their car before July can still benefit from the program until mid-September except for hundreds of Tesla customers, according to the firm.

In court documents cited by Canadian media yesterday, Tesla slammed the "arbitrary" exclusion.

Ontario "left hundreds of Tesla Canada's customers in the unfair position of no longer being eligible for the rebate they had expected to receive when they ordered their vehicles, while purchasers of other brands and from other dealers will still receive the rebate during a transition period," Tesla said in its complaint.

It wants the provincial government to reverse the decision, which it claims was made without consultation.

Neither Tesla nor the Ontario government immediately responded to AFP's requests for comment.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 12:13 pm

tags #Business #Canada #Ontario #Tesla #United States #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.