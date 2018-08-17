Tesla sues Ontario over scrapped electric car rebate

US electric automaker Tesla has sued the government of Ontario, Canada, after the province scrapped a rebate initiative for purchases of electric cars, Canadian media reported.

Upon assuming power last July, Premier Doug Ford's conservative government announced the end of several green energy programs, including several thousands of dollars in rebates for electric car buyers.

Customers who ordered their car before July can still benefit from the program until mid-September except for hundreds of Tesla customers, according to the firm.

In court documents cited by Canadian media yesterday, Tesla slammed the "arbitrary" exclusion.

Ontario "left hundreds of Tesla Canada's customers in the unfair position of no longer being eligible for the rebate they had expected to receive when they ordered their vehicles, while purchasers of other brands and from other dealers will still receive the rebate during a transition period," Tesla said in its complaint.

It wants the provincial government to reverse the decision, which it claims was made without consultation.

Neither Tesla nor the Ontario government immediately responded to AFP's requests for comment.