    Tesla sues Chinese firm over tech secret infringement: Chinese state media

    The lawsuit against Bingling Intelligent Technology, a chip designer and auto parts maker based in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, will be heard in the Shanghai intellectual property court on October 10, according to the report.

    Reuters
    September 05, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
    Tesla sues Chinese firm over tech secret infringement

    Tesla Shanghai has sued a Chinese firm over tech secret infringement and unfair competition disputes, Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

    The lawsuit against Bingling Intelligent Technology, a chip designer and auto parts maker based in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, will be heard in the Shanghai intellectual property court on October 10, according to the report.

    A investment fund unit of Xiaomi owns 11.9% of Bingling, the report said, citing Chinese business data platform Tianyancha.

    Sep 5, 2023 03:23 pm

