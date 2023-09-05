Tesla sues Chinese firm over tech secret infringement: Chinese state media

Tesla Shanghai has sued a Chinese firm over tech secret infringement and unfair competition disputes, Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.
The lawsuit against Bingling Intelligent Technology, a chip designer and auto parts maker based in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, will be heard in the Shanghai intellectual property court on October 10, according to the report.
A investment fund unit of Xiaomi owns 11.9% of Bingling, the report said, citing Chinese business data platform Tianyancha.
