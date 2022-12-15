 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla stock slips as Musk sells another USD 3.58 billion of its shares

Associated Press
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

The stock slipped to $153 in premarket trading and is nearing two-year lows.

Shares of Tesla are sliding before the market open on Thursday after news broke that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker's stock this week.

Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn't clear where the proceeds were being spent.

Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.

The sale comes as shares of the electric vehicle and solar panel maker have collapsed, losing over half their value since Musk first disclosed in April that he was buying up Twitter stock.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a client note that there are concerns as Musk seems to be changing the narrative of the Tesla story from the fundamental electric vehicle transformation story to becoming a source of funds to finance his Twitter acquisition.