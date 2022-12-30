 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tesla shares take a breather but stare at record annual slump on Wall Street

Aishwarya Dabhade
Dec 30, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

One of the great winners of the pandemic, having surged more than 740% in 2020 on the back of booming demand and rock-bottom interest rates, Tesla has declined to about 65% this year and wiping out over $670 billion in market value

Tesla

Thursday was a sigh of relief for Tesla as it closed more than 8 percent higher. This was the second straight day of gains, after a seven-day losing streak which dragged it down 31 percent.

The year 2022 is seen as the worst year for stocks since the Great Recession, several big names are headed for their worst year on record, among which is Tesla eyeing worst annual slump on record.

How has 2022 been for Tesla on Wall Street?

The bears have marched the Tesla stock hard this year. The intensified sell-off on Wall Street sank the Tesla shares more than 11 percent on Tuesday.

Tesla has dived more than 37 percent in December alone, and 73 percent from their record high in November 2021. One of the great winners of the pandemic, having surged more than 740 percent in 2020 on the back of booming demand and rock-bottom interest rates, Tesla has declined to about 65 percent this year and wiping out over $670 billion in market value, according to Marketwatch.