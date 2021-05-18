Tesla shares slide: Elon Musk not world's second-richest person any more, at least for now

Musk currently has a fortune of $160.6 billion, 24 percent lower than his wealth in January when he became the world's richest person. (Image: Screenshot/@nbcsnl)

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk lost his position as the world's second-richest person, after shares of the electric vehicle maker dropped over 2 percent on May 17.

LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault moved to the second position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Musk's net worth slid.

Musk currently has a fortune of $160.6 billion, 24 percent lower than his wealth in January when he became the world's richest person, Bloomberg reported.

Arnault's net worth has risen by nearly $47 billion to $161.2 billion in 2021, the highest increase among the US billionaires tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This comes after LVMH reported strong sales in China and other parts of Asia.

The Tesla founder's wealth has fallen $9.1 billion this year, the highest drop among the US billionaires, the business news website reported.

Musk last week said Tesla will not accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its vehicles, causing the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency to fall as much as 15 percent.

On May 17, Musk clarified in a tweet that Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin, after some of his tweets had hinted that the automaker had sold or may sell its holding.

The price of Dogecoin jumped after Musk said he is working with developers of the meme-inspired digital currency.

"Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising," he tweeted.