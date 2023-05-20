Tesla 'seriously looking' at India as production and innovation base, says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Tesla is the world's leading EV producer (Reuters file image)

Days after top executives of Tesla met government officials, Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the US-based electric vehicle maker is "seriously looking" at India as a base for innovation and production.

Tesla executives had met officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (PMO), and Ministry of Heavy Industries on May 17.

The Elon Musk-led company, which so far has a manufacturing presence in the US, China, and Germany, is considering setting up an additional manufacturing plant, with India being looked into as one of the possible locations, sources had told CNBC TV-18 following the meetings.

Chandrasekhar, who is the first official to publicly comment on the meetings, told Reuters on May 20 that the government has signalled its cooperation to the visiting Tesla officials.

"They are very seriously looking at India as a production and innovation base," the minister was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"We have signalled to them that the government of India is working together (and) will certainly make whatever ambitions they have or investment objective they have in India a success," he reportedly added.

Asked if talks with Tesla included more than just making vehicles, Chandrasekhar said "you don't talk about cars alone" when such discussions take place.

"You talk about cars, you talk about energy, you talk about manufacturing technology. So all of that figures in the conversation. What they will want to do in India, it's too far for me (to tell) and it's not for me to say," he added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to the report.

The discussions in India represent a shift in stance for Tesla, which said late last year it was focused on seeking lower import taxes on cars, which can be as much as 100 percent.

Talks became deadlocked as the government is keen for Tesla to make cars locally, while the carmaker said it wanted to export to India first so that it could test demand.

(With Reuters inputs)