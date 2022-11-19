English
    Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue

    The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer said the recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles

    Reuters
    November 19, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
    Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, according to a filing made public Saturday.

    The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer said the recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla will deploy an over-the-air update to correct the rear light issue and said it has no reports of any crashes or injuries related to the recall.

     
