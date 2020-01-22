Tesla races past $100 billion in market valuation

The electric-car maker has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fueled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.
Tesla Inc on January 22 crossed $100 billion in market valuation for the first time, further extending its lead over Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co.
Shares of the company were up 3.7% at $567.5 in early trading.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:42 pm