you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla races past $100 billion in market valuation



Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Tesla Inc on January 22 crossed $100 billion in market valuation for the first time, further extending its lead over Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co.

The electric-car maker has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fueled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.

Shares of the company were up 3.7% at $567.5 in early trading.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:42 pm

