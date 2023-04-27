Tesla Power USA inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pumps

Tesla Power USA on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to sell and service batteries at the state-owned firm’s petrol pumps.

The partnership will enable Tesla Power to sell and service batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, the US-based firm said in a statement.

”This will be the first national-level tie-up with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for battery distribution. To start with, Tesla Power USA batteries will be available at the select IOCL fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region, which will be subsequently expanded to other states,” it added.

Kavinder Khurana, MD, Tesla Power USA, said his company currently has over 5,000 distribution points in India and aims to double it in 2023. The addition of IOCL petrol pumps can potentially offer Tesla Power USA a distribution reach of over 40,000-mark.

