Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla plans to export China-made Model 3s to Asia and Europe

The US automaker, which started delivering Model 3 electric sedans from its Shanghai factory in December, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong, one of the sources said.

Reuters

Tesla is planning to export Model 3 vehicles made in China to Asian and European markets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on September 11.

The US automaker, which started delivering Model 3 electric sedans from its Shanghai factory in December, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong, one of the sources said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US firm is expanding its manufacturing capacity in China to make Model Y sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and adding lines to make more battery packs, electric motors and motor controllers.

Tesla, which aims to build 150,000 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles this year, sold about 11,800 vehicles in China last month.

The sources declined to be named as they are not allowed to speak to media. Bloomberg reported the plan earlier on Friday.

 
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 02:58 pm

