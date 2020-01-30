App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla partners with LG Chem, CATL for battery supply

Tesla, which has a long-standing battery supply agreement with Japan's Panasonic Corp, said its pact with LG Chem and CATL was at a smaller scale.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Tesla Inc has entered into a partnership with South Korea's LG Chem Ltd and China's CATL for supply of batteries used in its electric cars, the company said on Wednesday.

LG Chem declined to comment, while CATL did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Tesla was not immediately available to comment on the details of the new partnership.

Last year, Reuters reported on Tesla's talks with LG Chem to source batteries for vehicles to be made in its Shanghai plant. A source had also told Reuters that the electric carmaker may source batteries from CATL in the future.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #Business #Tesla Inc #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.