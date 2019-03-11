Tesla in talks with China's CATL for rechargeable batteries: Report

Tesla Inc is in discussions with Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) for ordering rechargeable batteries to power its Model 3 cars, Bloomberg reported on March 11, citing people familiar with the matter.

CATL has been in talks with Tesla officials about the required specifications for the batteries, according to the Bloomberg report, which added that there was no guarantee that an agreement would be reached.

In January, sources told Reuters that Tesla had signed a preliminary agreement with China's Tianjin Lishen to supply batteries for its new Shanghai car factory.

Tesla declined to comment and CATL did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.