you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla tops $100bn m-cap, opens door to Rs 2,500-cr payout for Elon Musk

According to a CNBC report, Musk would be eligible for earning stock options worth $55 billion over the next decade, provided several criteria were met.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla crossed the $100 billion market cap mark for the first time on January 22, which could mean a massive payout for founder and CEO Elon Musk.

According to a CNBC report, Musk would be eligible for earning stock options worth $55 billion over the next decade, provided several criteria were met.

The report noted that Tesla would have to sustain its $100 billion market cap long enough to ensure a 30-day and six-month trailing average before securing the first tranche of these shares, worth at least $346 million.

Aside from this, the company also has to perform on the revenue front. Tesla would need to earn a trailing-four-quarter revenue of $20 billion or earn an EBITDA, minus stock-based compensation, of $1.5 billion.

The report also cited possible legal hurdles towards Musk’s payout.

It noted that a shareholder, Richard Tornetta, sued Musk and Tesla’s board of directors over the payout plan that was devised by the board in 2018. Tornetta claimed the plan was excessive and a breach of fiduciary duty.

Shares of the company were up 3.7 percent  at $567.5 in early trading.

Tesla, which is already valued more than Ford Motor and General Motors combined, has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fuelled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla

