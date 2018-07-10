App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla hikes prices in China as trade war hits carmakers

The move is also the first indication of how much higher Chinese tariffs on certain US imports will flow through to showroom floors, with other automakers likely to follow suit or shift a greater portion of production to China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US carmaker Tesla Inc has hiked prices on its Model X and S cars by about 20 percent in China, becoming the first automaker to raise prices in the world's largest automotive market in response to a US-China trade war.

The move is also the first indication of how much higher Chinese tariffs on certain US imports will flow through to showroom floors, with other automakers likely to follow suit or shift a greater portion of production to China.

The tariffs will dent margins at Tesla and other automakers who make cars in the United States and ship to China, as they have been increasingly betting on the world's largest automotive market to boost profits.

"Raising the prices is going to hurt sales, but money-losing Tesla has to raise prices because they can't afford to fully absorb the higher costs of the tariffs," CFRA research analyst Efraim Levy said.

related news

"Considering they claim to be capacity-constrained, they should be able to shift sales elsewhere."

For Tesla especially, rapidly burning cash and struggling to turn a profit, China is key. Sales in the country accounted for about 17 percent of its revenue last year.

In May it slashed up to $14,000 off its Model X in China after Beijing announced major tariff cuts for imported automobiles, but the new tariffs have now erased that.

A basic Model S sedan now costs about 849,900 yuan ($128,779) up from 710,579 in May, while a Model X sport-utility vehicle costs about 927,200 yuan now, versus 775,579 yuan in May, according to its website.

China slapped retaliatory tariffs on US car imports in response to US President Donald Trump's move to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China's tariffs are expected to hurt automakers as well as companies that make industrial components in the United States, and produce soybean, whisky and other agricultural produce.

NEW TESLA PLANT

Tesla's price increases come as it plans to build a factory in Shanghai to serve the Chinese market. The company ships more than 15,000 cars a year to China.

Chief Executive Elon Musk is expected to visit Shanghai on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans. Musk will also visit Beijing on Wednesday and Thursday, Bloomberg said, quoting one of the sources.

A Tesla spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

German luxury automaker BMW, which also makes cars in the United States to sell in China, has also flagged that it will raise prices on vehicles it makes in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It said on Friday that it was unable to "completely absorb" the new tariffs.

Daimler AG, another German automaker which imports US-produced cars into China, said in a statement over the weekend that it "aims to maintain a competitive position" in China.

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would not hike prices on its imported cars for now, crimping its profit margins.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 12:18 pm

tags #Business #China #Tesla #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.