 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March: CPCA

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

That was up 19.4% from February, when the U.S. electric car maker delivered 74,402 China-made Model 3 and Model Y electric cars.

Tesla delivers 88,869 China-made EVs in March: CPCA

Tesla sold 88,869 units of China-made electric vehicles (EV) in March for both domestic sales and exports, up 35.0% from a year ago, data published by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.

That was up 19.4% from February, when the U.S. electric car maker delivered 74,402 China-made Model 3 and Model Y electric cars.

By comparison, BYD sold 206,089 units last month with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and hybrids, up 97.5% from a year ago, CPCA data showed.

Globally, Tesla posted record quarterly vehicle deliveries in the January to March period, but quarter-on-quarter sales growth was modest despite price cuts as rising competition and a bleak economic outlook weighed.