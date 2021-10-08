Tesla Cyberquad will be the safest ATV: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that the brand’s upcoming Cyberquad, will be “the safest quad yet”. The ATV (all-terrain-vehicle) or “quad”, was unveiled alongside the Tesla Cybertruck back in 2019, and went off the map, possibly into developmental purgatory. However, it appears to be back in the news after Musk talked about it at a Tesla shareholder’s meeting, according to an article in Elektrek.

Not one to release cookie-cutter products, Musk confirmed that the Cyberquad, a name Tesla has filed for a trademark on, will “have a very low centre of gravity because the battery pack is going to be down low”. That’s about the only detail he seems willing to reveal at the moment, with no additional information about just what tech would justify its claim as “the safest quad in the world”.

Musk also added that Tesla will be stiffening the suspension to make the Cyberquad stay planted, claiming that “It will be a quad that won’t roll”. While beefing-up the suspension can allow flatter cornering, it can have an adverse effect on the ride quality, particularly of a vehicle that is designed to tackle uneven terrain. How Tesla tackles this particular challenge and makes a quad with a pliant ride and firm footing, will be interesting to see.

When originally unveiled, Musk had claimed that the Cyberquad would be available to Cybertruck buyers. With the launch of the Cybertruck delayed till 2022.

What’s become common knowledge is that the prototype unveiled at the Cybertruck launch event was actually a Yamaha Raptor ATV that was converted to electric. Musk has also confirmed that the Cyberquad, which doesn’t have a release date as of now, will be manufactured at Tesla’s Texas-based Gigafactory.