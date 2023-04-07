 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

Tesla cuts prices on all models for third time this year

Tesla cut prices on its entire U.S. electric vehicle model line-up for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates.

The cuts that appeared Friday on Tesla's website ranged from $5,000 per vehicle for Tesla's slower-selling more expensive models, the S large sedan and the X big SUV.

The company lopped $2,000 off the price of the Y small SUV, its most popular model, and added a lower-cost dual-motor version priced at $49,990.

The 3 small sedan saw a $1,000 price cut.