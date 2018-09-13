App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla customers may face longer response time as deliveries rise: Musk

The company has eliminated some colour options for its cars to streamline operations as it intensifies its efforts to ramp up production

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Tesla Inc customers may face longer response time due to a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet.

"Resolving this is our top priority," Musk said.

The company was not immediately available to provide additional details on the tweet.

Tesla is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines.

The company has eliminated some colour options for its cars to streamline operations as it intensifies its efforts to ramp up production.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Tesla #world

