Tesla CEO Elon Musk Might Come to India in 2019

Although Tesla cars coming to India is still uncertain, CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk might be making to trip to India in 2019. Musk just recently spent three days in China, looking to plan out Tesla’s operations in the country.

The company plans to build its second plant, with a capacity to produce 500,000 cars a year, in Shanghai. The technology billionaire's plans came to light when he replied to a tweet asking him about when he is planning to visit India.

Musk earlier had stated "Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately" and also said "Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India.

Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should." The Space X CEO had even impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the power ball technology of Tesla Motors.

PM Modi was given a presentation by Musk on the revolutionary technologies in the works and how Tesla cars plan to change the face of the automobile industry. In fact, an all-electric Tesla Model X SUV was seen on the roads of Mumbai last year as well.