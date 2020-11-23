Tesla CEO Elon Musk accuses Chinese electric car maker Xpeng of stealing his firm's source codes

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has alleged that Chinese electric automaker Xpeng had stolen the old source codes of his electric vehicle maker firm. Apart from this, Musk even accused Xpeng of stealing Apple's code.

"They have an old version of our software & don’t have our NN inference computer," Musk stated while replying back to Tasha Keeney on Twitter.

Adding more, he wrote, "To be clear, this was just an XPeng problem. Other companies in China have not done this."



They have an old version of our software & don’t have our NN inference computer

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2020

The Tesla CEO even shared a Washington Post article, stating that the Chinese carmaker had stolen Apple's code too.



Yeah. They stole Apple’s code too.https://t.co/gy4DT7Pq9N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2020

Earlier in July 2019, a former engineer at Tesla -- Guangzhi Cao -- had admitted to uploading Tesla's Autopilot source code to his iCloud account. Following this, Tesla had sued Cao for allegedly giving the secret code to Xpeng.

Tesla which relies on deep neural networks does not use the LiDAR sensor technology. However, Xpeng claims to use the LiDAR which is different from what Tesla is using in its vehicles. However, Apple uses the LiDAR technology for immersive and enhanced AR experiences in its new iPhone 12 lineup.

Meanwhile, Xpeng had claimed last week that it will use LiDAR sensors in its mass-market vehicles that are produced in 2021. The issue of whether Xpeng really stole any data from Tesla's Autopilot code remains debatable.