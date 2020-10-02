172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|tesla-beats-expectations-for-third-quarter-vehicle-deliveries-5915821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla beats expectations for third-quarter vehicle deliveries

Tesla delivered 124,100 units of its new Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 vehicles in the period as US production recovered after being suspended from the end of March to early May due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Reuters

Tesla Inc on October 2 beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

The electric-car maker delivered 139,300 vehicles in the quarter, beating estimates of 134,720 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla delivered 124,100 units of its new Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 vehicles in the period as US production recovered after being suspended from the end of March to early May due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Its total production in the quarter rose 76 percent to 145,036 vehicles compared to the previous three-month period.

 
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 06:22 pm

