    Terrorists hurl grenades at CRPF camps in Shopian, Pulwama, 2 personnel injured

    PTI
    March 19, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST
    Representational Image (Source: PTI)

    Terrorists hurled grenades at two CRPF camps in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 19, injuring two personnel, police said.

    The attacks came on a day the paramilitary force held its 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the CRPF Day event, held for the first time outside the national capital.

    "At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district of Shopian,” a police official said. He said one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in the grenade explosion.

    In another incident, terrorists threw a grenade at the camp of 180 Battalion of the CRPF at Nowdal in Tral area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, the official said.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 19, 2022 09:43 pm
