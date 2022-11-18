 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Terminal 2 positions Bengaluru airport well for the right Indian airline partner to make it an international transfer hub: BIAL CEO Hari Marar

Darlington Jose Hector
Nov 18, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Amidst the hustle and bustle of travel, Marar hopes that the new terminal will help in calming the mind of passengers by creating a green and stress-free environment for them

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL)

Bengaluru airport’s new slick and environment friendly Terminal 2 -- the latest buzz in global aviation circles -- was completed in four years including two years impacted by Covid-19. Hari Marar, MD and CEO of the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL) says that the commissioning of the new terminal is going to be a game-changer in catering to the growing passenger demand. We are likely to triple our capacity to about 90 million passengers by 2030, he says. Excerpts from an exclusive interview:

What were the key aspects – environmental and infrastructure wise – that were kept in mind when the new terminal was at the planning and design stage?

The terminal, designed by the New York-based architectural firm SOM, is a reflection of Bengaluru’s rich history and culture, while also integrating futuristic technological elements for ease of travel. The terminal’s structure was designed keeping two primary goals in mind: to achieve sustainability through structural efficiency, and economy through modularity.

The terminal employs numerous sophisticated sustainable innovations, including extensive solar shading and intelligent building systems, as well as renewable materials. The terminal will capture, treat, and reuse rainwater from across the airport, and the indoor plants and outdoor gardens are designed to only require water that is harvested on-site.

While the interiors made of bamboo and lush gardens contribute to the beauty of the terminal, these are also essential components contributing to the sustainability pillar of T2. The engineered bamboos used for the first time in India, are fire retardant and long-lasting, while the gardens and forest cover naturally cleanse the air.  Solar panels and daylight harvesting results in overall 24.9% energy savings.

