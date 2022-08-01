TERI, REMC to collaborate for developing Indian Railways' green projects

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) will collaborate with REMC for development of green projects of the Indian Railways.

REMC is a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and RITES Ltd.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organisations on August 1, they aim to collaborate on areas related to green building, performance audit, energy efficiency projects, research work related to net-zero targets of the railways.

In a statement, TERI said it would collaborate with REMC for capacity building and development of renewable energy projects for the Indian Railways. "The effort would also be to build capacities of the railway professionals in the field of sustainability and technical know-how," it added. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI, said the railways have a pivotal role to play in the country’s efforts to reduce emissions and the collaboration would further the effort in the decarbonisation initiative of REMC and the Ministry of Railways.

"In its endeavour of energy transition and to achieve the set targets of Indian Railways on decarbonisation, a net zero carbon emitter by 2030, the association and competency of TERI with their research and analytical work would certainly merit us for deliverance with proficiency," Ajay Kumar Singhal, CEO of REMC, said.

TERI is an independent research organisation working in the areas of policy research, technology development, and implementation.